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FTC Antitrust Head Cites Acquihire 'Tension' With Deal Rule

By Bryan Koenig ( March 26, 2026, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission's top antitrust official said Thursday that so-called reverse acquihires appear designed solely to avoid merger reporting requirements, while noting that competition enforcers continue to scrutinize the deals that are newly popular in Silicon Valley, especially in the artificial intelligence space....

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