Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Bipartisan Bill Will Extend Key Tribal Housing Program

By Crystal Owens ( March 31, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- U.S. lawmakers have proposed bipartisan legislation that will update and extend the key law for tribal housing support through 2032, arguing that for too long Indigenous communities have gone without the resources they need to build and maintain affordable housing....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies