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Texas Justices Order New Trial In Crane Breakage Suit

By Mike Curley ( March 27, 2026, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ordered a new trial in a suit alleging a contractor failed to properly repair a crane, saying the trial court abused its discretion by denying the contractor's bid to substitute an expert when its original choice left the state and refused to testify shortly before trial....

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