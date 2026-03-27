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Russia Ordered To Halt Chess Matches In Disputed Regions

By Alex Lawson ( March 27, 2026, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Russian chess officials are facing a three-year suspension from sanctioned international play after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ordered Moscow to stop scheduling matches in occupied Ukrainian territories....

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