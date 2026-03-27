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Nobel Prize Winners Again Lose Patent Fight Over CRISPR

By Ryan Davis ( March 27, 2026, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has ruled against a pair of Nobel Prize-winning scientists in a patent dispute over who was the first to invent key aspects of the gene-editing technology CRISPR, siding again with a rival team from the Broad Institute and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology....

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