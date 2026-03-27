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Uber Crash Liability Case Review Denied By Texas High Court

By José Luis Martínez ( March 27, 2026, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday declined to review a case brought by passengers injured in a car crash during a trip arranged through Uber Technologies Inc.'s app, leaving intact a lower court ruling rejecting their liability claims and finding that the company's drivers are independent contractors under state law....

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