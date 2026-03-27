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GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger ( March 27, 2026, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has stopped the Pentagon from dropping AI giant Anthropic from the government's supply chain, and Latham & Watkins ranked first in a survey of in-house legal leaders on which law firms are most helpful in developing business, followed by King & Spalding, Jones Day and Ropes & Gray....

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