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Networks Using Legacy TV As A 'Cash Cow,' Advocates Say

By Nadia Dreid ( March 27, 2026, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Networks see local TV stations as little more than "cash cows" and are "sucking the lifeblood out of television stations" by demanding increasingly higher fees in exchange for allowing them to air network content, a pair of media advocacy groups have told the Federal Communications Commission....

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