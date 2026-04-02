Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Pension Case Offers Entertainment Work Exception Insights

By Takai Gillam and Seong Kim ( April 2, 2026, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit recently issued a significant published decision in Nevada Resort Association IATSE Local 720 Pension Trust v. JB Viva Vegas LP. The ruling provides an authoritative interpretation of the entertainment industry exception under the Multiemployer Pension Plan Amendments Act, or the MPPAA....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies