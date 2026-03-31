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Ill. Panel Says No Error In Doc's Nerve Damage Suit Win

By Mike Curley ( March 31, 2026, 6:30 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appeals court panel won't upset a jury verdict that cleared a gynecologist from claims alleging her medical negligence caused nerve damage during a long procedure, finding the trial court wasn't wrong in its evidentiary or jury decisions....

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