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Dems Press CFTC To Curb Gov't Employees' Event Trading

By Aislinn Keely ( March 30, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Democrats across both chambers of Congress are demanding that the agencies overseeing prediction markets and the ethics of government workers tell federal employees they can't trade on events if their jobs give them an edge....

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