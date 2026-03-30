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'Bikini Barista' Trial Over Wages Opens In Seattle Area

By Rachel Riley ( March 30, 2026, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Seattle-area "bikini barista" espresso stand owner Alan Tagle routinely underpaid employees, threatened to cut their hours for missed sales goals and pocketed their tips on slow days, counsel for a class of workers told a Washington state judge Monday during opening arguments in a bench trial....

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