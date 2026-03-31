Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ITC Latest To Probe InterDigital Claims Against TCL, Hisense

By Jack McLoone ( March 31, 2026, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission is the latest venue to take up InterDigital's globe-spanning dispute against Chinese TV manufacturers Hisense Co. Ltd. and TCL Technology Group Corp., claiming the companies are importing TVs from the U.S. that infringe InterDigital's video coding patents....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents