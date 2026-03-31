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Caterpillar Injury Suit Can Stay In Pa., Appeals Panel Finds

By Mike Curley ( March 31, 2026, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A split Pennsylvania appeals court on Tuesday reinstated an injury suit against Caterpillar Inc. and an equipment rental company from a New Jersey worker who was injured by an excavator, finding the companies hadn't sufficiently shown that the suit belongs in the Garden State instead....

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