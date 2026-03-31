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Injured BNSF Worker Can't Get Full $3M Verdict, Court Says

By Y. Peter Kang ( March 31, 2026, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday upheld a jury's decision to sharply reduce a $3 million verdict awarded to a former BNSF truck driver injured in a rail yard collision, ruling that the trial court properly allowed jurors to consider whether the driver himself was also at fault....

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