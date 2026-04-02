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Expert Analysis

Why Indicia Of Fraud Matter In Forensic Accountant Testimony

By Kelly Bossard and George Saitta ( April 2, 2026, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Over the last year or so, there have been numerous allegations and investigations of financial fraud in Minnesota related to individuals and business owners taking advantage of COVID-19 and social service programs. Federal prosecutors have their attention on more than a dozen social programs and estimate that losses to the American taxpayer, due to fraud and abuse, could top $9 billion.[1]...

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