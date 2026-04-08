Telehealth Suit May Redraw Rules For Physician Classification

By Paul Pitts and Ashley Shafer ( April 8, 2026, 4:25 PM EDT) -- For decades, conventional wisdom suggested that classifying physicians as independent contractors was neither controversial nor particularly risky. The prevailing assumption, which has been reinforced by federal and state courts across the country, is that physicians are fundamentally different from the kinds of workers who get swept up in worker misclassification disputes by virtue of their professional autonomy, specialized training and independent medical judgment....