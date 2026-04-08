Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Telehealth Suit May Redraw Rules For Physician Classification

By Paul Pitts and Ashley Shafer ( April 8, 2026, 4:25 PM EDT) -- For decades, conventional wisdom suggested that classifying physicians as independent contractors was neither controversial nor particularly risky. The prevailing assumption, which has been reinforced by federal and state courts across the country, is that physicians are fundamentally different from the kinds of workers who get swept up in worker misclassification disputes by virtue of their professional autonomy, specialized training and independent medical judgment....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies