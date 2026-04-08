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Mandelbaum Barrett Hires Ex-DLA Piper Atty For NY Office

By Joyce Hanson ( April 8, 2026, 10:12 PM EDT) -- American law firm Mandelbaum Barrett PC has hired a former DLA Piper attorney to join it as counsel in its New York office, saying he will help launch its international arbitration practice and will also launch and lead the firm's new India desk....

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