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AG Urges NC Justices To Keep Jurisdiction Over TikTok Suit

By Matthew Santoni ( April 2, 2026, 5:01 PM EDT) -- North Carolina Attorney General Jeffrey Jackson urged the state's Supreme Court to make TikTok's parent company face claims that it's addictive to juvenile users, arguing the social media giant had enough contact with the Tarheel State to be subject to its courts' jurisdiction....

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