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Cycurion Says Bogus PR Cost $10M In 'Short-Selling' Scheme

By Abigail Harrison ( April 3, 2026, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Publicly traded cybersecurity firm Cycurion Inc. accused a public relations company of participating in an anonymous trader's short-selling scheme that created a market frenzy that damaged the company by at least $10 million, according to a lawsuit filed in North Carolina state court....

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