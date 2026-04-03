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Calling Snapchat User 'Expert' Can't Upend $26M Crash Award

By Y. Peter Kang ( April 3, 2026, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday affirmed a $26.1 million jury verdict against a trucking company and its driver over a catastrophic underride crash, saying the reference by the plaintiffs' counsel to the crash victim's friend as a "Snapchat expert" didn't warrant a new trial....

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