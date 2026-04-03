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Real Estate Co. Says Compass Owes More For Agent 'Betrayal'

By David Minsky ( April 3, 2026, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A real estate company asked a Florida state court for permission to seek punitive damages against Compass Inc., claiming the brokerage firm is misleading the public regarding its agents' fiduciary duties despite facing the company's lawsuit alleging "betrayal" from a real estate agent's double-dealing in a lucrative property transaction....

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