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Sen. Blumenthal Demands DOJ Probe Into WNBA's Sun Sale

By David Steele ( April 6, 2026, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Women's National Basketball Association "abused its monopolistic control" of women's pro basketball when it allowed the Connecticut Sun to be sold to an owner who is moving it to Houston, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told the U.S. Department of Justice in a letter on Monday....

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