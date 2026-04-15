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9th Circ. Skeptical About Erasing Rail Workers' $7.8M Vax Win

By Vin Gurrieri ( April 15, 2026, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday appeared likely to uphold a $7.8 million verdict for former San Francisco public rail employees who were ousted after refusing the COVID-19 vaccine on faith-based grounds, with one judge saying the transit system's argument would mean public health guidance effectively cancels out religious rights.  ...

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