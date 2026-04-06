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UPS, Teamsters Reach Deal To Limit Driver Buyouts

By Katherine Smith ( April 6, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- United Parcel Service Inc. agreed to the terms of a new settlement with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which includes limiting the $150,000 buyouts the company can offer to drivers in return for leaving the company, the union has announced in a recent press release....

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