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Colo. Justices Say Disputed Costs OK In Public Works Claim

By Benjamin Morse ( April 7, 2026, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Disputed or unliquidated costs, including delay and disruption damages, can be included in claims under Colorado's Public Works Act, the state's highest court has ruled, reviving a subcontractor's bid to recover a roughly $13 million claim tied to a Denver-area rail project....

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