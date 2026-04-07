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Labor Firm's Advice Isn't Malicious Prosecution, Court Told

By George Woolston ( April 7, 2026, 3:33 PM EDT) -- The Comegno Law Group has urged a New Jersey state court to grant its bid for summary judgment in a discrimination and malicious prosecution suit brought by a former school district administrator, arguing that the undisputed record shows it only acted as counsel to its client....

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