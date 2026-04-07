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Texas Panel Keeps Ex-GC's Suit Over Unpaid Bonuses Alive

By José Luis Martínez ( April 7, 2026, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Tuesday kept in play a suit by a dairy equipment manufacturer's former general counsel over unpaid bonuses, holding that updated anti-SLAPP rules applied to newly added claims in the suit and that the company failed to meet procedural requirements in trying to dismiss them....

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