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Ind. Panel Finds NCAA Had No Duty To 1960s Football Player

By Mike Curley ( April 8, 2026, 12:51 PM EDT) -- An Indiana appeals court won't revive a suit from the estate of a former football player alleging the NCAA failed to protect him from concussions, saying the trial court correctly determined that the NCAA did not owe the player a duty to protect him from the long-term risks of repeated head trauma....

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