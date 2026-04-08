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Qualcomm Wants To Be Let Into 2 Closed-Off Spectrum Bands

By Nadia Dreid ( April 8, 2026, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Qualcomm is asking for the Federal Communications Commission's permission to start operating in two bands that are currently not open to commercial users so that it can launch its 5G sidelink service, which allows devices to connect to each other without cellular towers....

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