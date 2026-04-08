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AbbVie Says 340B Program Defines 'Patient' Too Broadly

By Mark Payne ( April 8, 2026, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Federally funded healthcare providers in the 340B Drug Pricing Program are using an "overly broad" interpretation of the word "patient" based on government guidelines, and it's leading to them abusing 340B discounts, AbbVie claimed in a lawsuit filed against two federal health agencies Wednesday....

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