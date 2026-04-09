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Taft, Ex-Client Can't Ditch Defamation Suit, Illinois Judge Says

By Celeste Bott ( April 9, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state judge refused on Wednesday to let a Taft Stettinius & Hollister partner, the firm and a former client escape defamation claims from a park district's executive director, who says they wrongly claimed he fired the former client's late wife to protect a subordinate with whom he was having an affair....

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