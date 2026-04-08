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Norfolk Southern Must Face Jury On Age Bias Claims

By Chart Riggall ( April 8, 2026, 8:11 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge rejected Georgia-based Norfolk Southern's bid to shut down a suit from a longtime rail worker who said he was forced out of his job due to his age, ruling that there was "ample evidence" to send the case to a jury....

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