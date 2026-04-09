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Philip Morris, RJR Keep Win In Widower's Death Suit

By Mike Curley ( April 9, 2026, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts appeals panel Thursday refused to reinstate a suit from a widower against Philip Morris USA Inc. and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. over the death of his wife from COPD, saying he hadn't properly preserved his arguments for tolling the statute of limitations....

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