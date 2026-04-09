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Holland & Knight Says RE Advice Can't Cause Malpractice Suit

By Spencer Brewer ( April 9, 2026, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP told a Texas state court Thursday that transactional advice it gave years ago cannot form the basis of a malpractice suit because the statute of limitations expired, saying the two-year clock started ticking when judgment was reached in the underlying suit....

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