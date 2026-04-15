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Expert Analysis

Fraud Enforcement, Sentencing Face Unusual Convergence

By David Tarras ( April 15, 2026, 2:38 PM EDT) -- A palpable tension has emerged in federal white collar enforcement. The Trump administration is building out an ambitious new institutional apparatus to investigate and prosecute fraud, while the U.S. Sentencing Commission is simultaneously poised to scale back one of the most criticized features of the federal sentencing framework: the loss table under Section 2B1.1 of the Guidelines Manual....

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