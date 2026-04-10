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Texas Justices Block New Trial Over Man's Amputated Finger

By Mike Curley ( April 10, 2026, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Texas on Friday reversed an order calling for a new trial for a man suing his plastic surgeon over the loss of his finger, saying none of the trial court's reasoning for granting the new trial holds water....

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