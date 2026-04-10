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Calif. Privacy Audits Starting This Year, Agency's Head Says

By Allison Grande ( April 10, 2026, 10:42 PM EDT) -- The California Privacy Protection Agency is continuing to build out its new Audits Division and is aiming to begin conducting checks of businesses' compliance with the state's comprehensive data privacy regime this year, the agency's director recently told Law360 in an exclusive interview. ...

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