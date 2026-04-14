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7th Circ. Suggests High Court Ruling Supports Ark. PBM Rule

By Kellie Mejdrich ( April 14, 2026, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit appeared reluctant Tuesday to revive a union fund's challenge to an Arkansas rule making health plans disclose pharmacy compensation and pay fees, with judges pointing to a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that permitted state cost regulations on pharmacy benefit managers....

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