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IBM To Pay $17M Over DOJ's Claims Of 'Illegal DEI Practices'

By Lauren Berg ( April 10, 2026, 10:37 PM EDT) -- IBM agreed to pay the Trump administration $17 million to resolve allegations it violated the False Claims Act with efforts to increase the diversity of its workforce, which the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday said was the first settlement under its initiative against diversity, equity and inclusion....

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