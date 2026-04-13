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FCC Plans To Create Portal For E-Rate Bids

By Nadia Dreid ( April 13, 2026, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission plans to vote this month to make changes to the E-rate program, which subsidizes internet service for schools and libraries, that it says will simplify the program and make it harder for people to commit fraud....

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