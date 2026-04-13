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Retrial Ordered In $18M Heart Surgery Malpractice Case

By Chart Riggall ( April 13, 2026, 3:03 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state court judge has ordered a redo of a medical malpractice trial that landed an $18 million verdict for the family of a man who died weeks after surgery, ruling that her decision to not grant a mistrial over the family's opening statements "was unfair and led to a prejudicial error."...

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