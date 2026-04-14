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FCC Seeks To Expand Power Of The Covered List

By Nadia Dreid ( April 14, 2026, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission isn't done with the covered list yet — later this month the agency will consider changing its rules to expand the reach of the list, so any entity placed on it will no longer be able to provide interstate communications services....

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