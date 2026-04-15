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Vanderbilt's Jones Day Hire Delayed Over Evidence Additions

By Vince Sullivan ( April 14, 2026, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge allowed creditors of bankrupt talc producer Vanderbilt Minerals to supplement the record with additional evidence related to the debtor's proposed hire of the Jones Day firm as its legal counsel Tuesday after they raised issues about statements made at a hearing last week....

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