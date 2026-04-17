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Expert Analysis

Bid Protest Spotlight: Evidence, Tailored Talks, Materiality

By Brian Doll ( April 17, 2026, 1:45 PM EDT) -- This article is part of a monthly column that provides takeaways from recent bid protest cases. This installment highlights three recent decisions from the U.S. Government Accountability Office about evidentiary standards, and allegations of unequal discussions and material misrepresentations....

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