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Marex Investor Drops Suit Over Alleged Short Seller Harm

By Emilie Ruscoe ( April 14, 2026, 10:23 PM EDT) -- An investor in U.K.-based financial services company Marex Group PLC has voluntarily tossed her proposed investor class action alleging the company hurt short sellers by using off-order book transactions with its subsidiaries to improperly inflate certain key accounting metrics for its market-making segment....

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