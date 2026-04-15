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GM Not Privy To Ex-Chrysler Exec's Spousal Talks, Panel Told

By Melanie Dorsey ( April 15, 2026, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A former Fiat Chrysler labor executive convicted for his role in a union bribery scheme could risk incriminating himself if he gives General Motors privileged information, including communications with his wife, as part of the latter automaker's civil lawsuit over alleged corruption, his attorney argued before a Michigan appeals court Wednesday....

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