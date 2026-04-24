What To Expect From The SEC's New SOX Group

By Mike Plotnick, Aaron Lipson and Clarissa Moliterno ( April 24, 2026, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Recent reporting and official job postings indicate that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is forming a new group within its Division of Enforcement — dubbed the "SOX Group" — to investigate and litigate potential violations of auditing standards, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and other federal securities laws by audit firms and their professionals.[1] The group will report to the chief accountant for the Division of Enforcement.[2]...