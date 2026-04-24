Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

What To Expect From The SEC's New SOX Group

By Mike Plotnick, Aaron Lipson and Clarissa Moliterno ( April 24, 2026, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Recent reporting and official job postings indicate that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is forming a new group within its Division of Enforcement — dubbed the "SOX Group" — to investigate and litigate potential violations of auditing standards, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and other federal securities laws by audit firms and their professionals.[1] The group will report to the chief accountant for the Division of Enforcement.[2]...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies