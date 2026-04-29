Developer Says Embattled Condo Would Take $61M To Repair

By Carolina Bolado ( April 29, 2026, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A developer battling holdout unit owners of a Miami waterfront condominium told a Florida judge Wednesday that it would cost $61 million to bring the building back to the state it was in when the developer took over the condominium association, which has no way to raise that amount of money....
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