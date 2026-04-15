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Larry King's Estate Says Supplement Co. Still Using His Name

By Gina Kim ( April 15, 2026, 11:33 PM EDT) -- Larry King's estate sued operators of a prostate health supplement company in California state court Wednesday, alleging they continued using his name and likeness to advertise their product even after striking a legal settlement agreeing to stop....

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